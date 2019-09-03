  • 'Don't do that' Brian Shields warns spectators of the dangers of crashing waves at New Smyrna Beach

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn , Brian Shields

    ORLANDO, Fla. - While meteorologist Brian Shields was updating the forecast on Hurricane Dorian, some people were crashing the waves in New Smyrna Beach. 

    "Don't do that. Again, these kids should not be there," Shields warned. "We've seen on social media those crazy shots where scenes like this, then all of a sudden, there's a huge wave and it knocks people out."

    "Emergency managers, police officers, firefighters are trying to keep us safe. They will have to stop what they're doing to get down to the coast of New Smyrna Beach to get these people off," Shields said.

