0 Beryl dissipates to a tropical wave, racing west; rains to Puerto Rico

As forecast, Beryl has dissipated Sunday afternoon, becoming a tropical wave near the Lesser Antilles and now it continues its race to the west-northwest at 26 mph.

The system struggled with strong wind shear, well ahead of the area with the forecast strongest shear. The remnants of Beryl will continue to move rapidly to the west-northwest producing some locally heavy winds over Puerto Rico and over the Hispaniola. Its speed will help these rains to move fast. Gusts could reach 40 mph at times.

By Monday afternoon, it could be hugging the southwestern corner of Puerto Rico near La Parguera, Rojo Cabo or Boqueron.

Expect rains to reach between 1-3 inches in some areas and some gusty winds of about 30-40 mph at times.

Tropical Storm Beryl formed in the central Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon and strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Friday morning before weakening back to a tropical Storm Saturday morning.

Beryl gives up before even entering the battle, as forecast.



THREATS TO CARIBBEAN ISLANDS:

The Lesser Antilles will experience gusty winds at times and some passing strong thunderstorms. Total rainfall between 1-3 inches.

The threats for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic are strong waves and rip currents along the southern coasts. Small craft advisories have been posted. Puerto Rico could receive 1-3 inches.

The Caribbean Islands could benefit from the rains as there is a high chance for an El Niño to develop over the winter months which bring severe drought conditions to the region. During the 2016 El Niño water was rationed in many islands and lots of crops were lost.

In May, Subtropical Storm Alberto battered parts of the Florida Panhandle and Gulf Coast.

