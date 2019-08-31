0 Brevard County prepares for Hurricane Dorian, mandatory evacuation issued for some residents

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Brevard County officials issued a mandatory evacuation for some residents Friday evening.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said those living in mobile and manufactured homes, low-lying flood prone areas, those living on the barrier islands and anyone with a disability must evacuate by 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

The county is bracing for wind and rain, but nobody knows just how serious the conditions will be.

Residents and authorities are doing what they can to prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

People in Titusville were looking for generators and other supplies, while people on Merritt Island secured their homes from the storm with plywood.

Lines for sandbags continue to be long around the county in places like Mitchell Ellington Park, where the county distributed free sandbags.

"When you've been here 20 some-odd years, you realize when you hear the authorities especially, Brevard County is really good at telling you what to do. We make sure we listen and follow," said resident Angelo Gioia.

Residents living in mobile home parks should be prepared for possible storm surge.

In 2017, parts of the coast were heavily damaged by Hurricane Irma.

Boats were tossed, tornadoes destroyed homes and buildings were beat up by powerful winds.

The River Palms mobile home park along the Banana River was damaged by Hurricane Irma two years ago.

Residents like Kevin Luttrell were left with no roofs and homes full of water.

Luttrell was able to rebuild, and today it looks like the River Palms mobile home park wasn't even damaged.

But now that the coast is facing a major storm, residents are living in uncertainty and wondering what could happen next.

Meanwhile, in Port Canaveral, leaders said they expect to close the port to traffic late Saturday night.

Cruise lines are either canceling trips or changing itineraries for ships already out at sea.

"The cruise lines are obviously altering schedules, not just here, but in southern Florida," Capt. John Murray said.

The port promises to ensure the flow of fuel to Central Floridians.

It takes about 17 minutes for tanker trucks to fill up at Seaport Canaveral.

The port has a 38 million gallon supply of fuel ready to be shipped.

"As long as stations are available and open, we will have fuel to provide the community. There's no concern. We also have three additional vessels ready to come in once the port is reopened after the storm," Murray said.

