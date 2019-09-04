Central Florida airport operations resume after Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Airports in Central Florida are still rather quiet after they were closed due to Hurricane Dorian.
Some flights are Orlando International Airport are starting to take off again, but passengers are dealing with more than 1,400 cancellations.
The airport shut down most of its operations around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Orlando International Airport security had to do a sweep to check for damage and make sure the runways were clear before reopening.
Passengers said the airlines were automatically rebooking them onto different flights but there was also confusion.
"I have young kids at home, so it's pretty important that I get home when I say I'm going to get home. So, it's just been frustrating. I, of course, knew coming to a place that had a possibility of a hurricane that I would have to play things by ear though," said passenger Laurie Sand.
Meanwhile, Sanford International Airport was closed at 11 p.m. on Monday due to Hurricane Dorian.
The airport reopened on Wednesday but only for airline and airport officials.
The Sanford International Airport said it was not damaged from the storm and will resume normal operations Thursday.
