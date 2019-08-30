ORLANDO, Fla. - With Hurricane Dorian approaching Florida, Central Florida power companies are calling for backup crews in case the area experiences major damage.
Power companies said bigger neighborhoods are more likely to be restored faster than smaller ones.
One of the factors is how many people live around you and are on the same line.
"Transmission lines, substations, those main lines that impact large numbers of customers, we're going to start addressing those right away," said Tim Trudell of Orlando Utilities Commission.
The Orlando Utilities Commission said health and safety buildings will also be prioritized.
"We'll also look at police, fire stations and hospitals, critical care facilities, and then we'll work our way down to areas that impact the least number of customers and that's really how we restore power. If we can do one repair and bring a thousand customers back, we'll do that over the repair that brings back six," Trudell said.
"We do have 65% of our customers that are underground. 35% that have overhead lines feeding their homes. But even those underground customers, there are some overhead lines that feed underground and that can cause a problem."
The Orlando Utility Commission is working to arrange for extra help with line technicians and tree trimmers. The hope is to have those crews ready before the hurricane arrives.
