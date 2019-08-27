  • Channel 9's Nancy Alvarez reports live from Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian nears

    By: Sarah Wilson

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Channel 9 anchor Nancy Alvarez is traveling to Puerto Rico to report live as Tropical Storm Dorian tracks toward the island.

    It’s been nearly two years since Hurricane Maria devastated the island, and an estimated 30,000 homes still have blue tarps for roofs.

    The island is now preparing for another storm, with the National Hurricane Center forecasting that the storm will impact the island as a tropical storm.

    WATCH: Group discusses how it could help prepare Puerto Rico for Tropical Storm Dorian

    After passing through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the latest forecasts have the storm tracking north-northwest toward Florida.

    Alvarez will provide live coverage as the island prepares for and weathers the storm. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for live updates.

    READ: Tropical Storm Dorian steady over Caribbean; high uncertainty of impact in Florida

    Click here to check the storm's latest forecast track.

