Channel 9's Nancy Alvarez reports live from Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Dorian nears

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - Channel 9 anchor Nancy Alvarez is traveling to Puerto Rico to report live as Tropical Storm Dorian tracks toward the island.
It’s been nearly two years since Hurricane Maria devastated the island, and an estimated 30,000 homes still have blue tarps for roofs.
The island is now preparing for another storm, with the National Hurricane Center forecasting that the storm will impact the island as a tropical storm.
After passing through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the latest forecasts have the storm tracking north-northwest toward Florida.
Alvarez will provide live coverage as the island prepares for and weathers the storm. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for live updates.
TU to the @JetBlue flight attendant who made sure we’re on best side of plane to get video of the blue tarps as we land.— Nancy Alvarez (@NAlvarezWFTV) August 27, 2019
Those tarps... so many people still struggling... so many worried families... that’s why we’re on our way. See you soon, San Juan. ❤️ 🇵🇷 #Dorian @WFTV pic.twitter.com/8MOehajg7P
