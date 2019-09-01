Hurricane Dorian: Uber offering free rides to Florida shelter locations

ORLANDO, Fla. - Uber announced it will be offering free round trip rides, up to $20 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.
READ: Airport, public transportation, cruise schedule changes ahead of Hurricane Dorian
Related Headlines
Uber said to redeem this offer, follow these steps:
1. Open your app and tap "Payment" in your app menu
2. Scroll down to Promotions
3. Tap "Add Promo Code"
4. Enter code DORIANRELIEF, then tap "Add"
5. Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed here, or your on your local county website.
*Maximum discount of up to $20 per ride. Ride offer valid for up to two trips per rider on UberX or UberXL. Driver-partner earnings will not be affected. Rides must be requested to or from any state-approved evacuation shelter in Florida. Promo code must be applied before requesting the ride for discount to apply. Discount does not apply to tips. Cannot be combined with other promotions/discounts. Terms subject to change. Limited availability.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}