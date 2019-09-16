Hurricane Humberto moves away, pulls dry air over Florida limiting shower activity

ORLANDO, Fla. - Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Floridians can expect a great week of weather as Hurricane Humberto remains offshore, continuing to move away from the state.
Shields said Humberto is not expected to impact the U.S. as it heads back out into the Atlantic. He said there’s another wave developing in the Central Atlantic, but that it doesn’t appear to be of any threat.
In Central Florida, he said we can expect drier weather this week with rain chances maxing out around 20 percent with highs in the low 90s.
Shields said Monday’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with only a 20 percent chance of a passing shower and a high of 91.
A high surf advisory will remain in place, with waves expected to be 6-9 feet and a high risk of rip currents.
Humberto continues slowly get stronger has it moves away from Florida and the U.S. East Coast.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 16, 2019
It could impact Bermuda as a Cat 2 hurricane.
Rough surf and sea conditions expected for the next couple of days. pic.twitter.com/OPzUXtGXan
Rough surf and sea conditions the next few days in association with Humberto.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 16, 2019
High Surf Advisory through tomorrow, and a Small Craft Advisory for both coastal and offshore waters until Wednesday.
Seas near shore running 6-9ft. pic.twitter.com/mRnvI9m7Ol
Humberto looks impressive on satellite imagery this morning.— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) September 16, 2019
Looks like it's trying to clear out an eye.
It is forecast to become a category 2 hurricane, as it moves AWAY from us. pic.twitter.com/GSKfVYVJH1
Check out your full five-day forecast below:
