0 Hurricane Michael: Scenes from Florida as the storm approaches

FLORIDA - Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Michael, thousands of people on the Florida panhandle are heeding the warning to prepare for the worst or get out.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Michael on track for major impact on Florida panhandle

Photos on social media show deserted store shelves, stacked sandbags, busy evacuation routes, and ominous clouds closing in on the coast.



The eye of #HurricaneMichael, seen in this #GOESEast loop, is really starting to take shape as the dangerous Cat. 2 storm moves north over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Follow Michael on our Atlantic hurricane tracker: https://t.co/d4YBBwPJah pic.twitter.com/qEtcC70zoh — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 9, 2018

#HurricaneMichael This is the bottled water aisle at Winn Dixie in #PCB pic.twitter.com/J0GWS8Ao0m — HP (@HunterPalmerPCB) October 8, 2018

The West end of #DauphinIsland is calm but flooded this morning as #HurricaneMichael churns in the Gulf. The wind is light, but the surf is up, and the road is flooded. @rzweather @NWSMobile @FOX10News @michaelwhitewx @wsfa12weather pic.twitter.com/PUSjjSuEIh — Blake Percival (@percigator) October 9, 2018

#HurricaneMichael has residents hitting the road. This is what he #MidBayBridge looks like right now. Traffic is moving slowly but, people are moving out. @WMBBTV @OkaloosaCounty @OCSOALERTS pic.twitter.com/QxxyAIWJsR — Peyton LoCicero (@PeytonLocicero) October 9, 2018

People are heading out of Walton County in #NWFL. Traffic is bumper to bumper on 331 NB. #FLWX #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/pnwN54yAWV — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) October 9, 2018

#HurricanePrep @USCG urges mariners to prepare their boats and heed all local warnings before #HurricaneMichael. Use this time before the storm to save your property, but more importantly - your life. Download photos, video and get more information here > https://t.co/pR22YaCjUL pic.twitter.com/LWAYbaKfWe — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 9, 2018

Low lying areas such as along Monahan Drive are already seeing water creeping up ☹️ pic.twitter.com/EWh7c5ebk2 — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) October 9, 2018

