FLORIDA - Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Michael, thousands of people on the Florida panhandle are heeding the warning to prepare for the worst or get out.
Photos on social media show deserted store shelves, stacked sandbags, busy evacuation routes, and ominous clouds closing in on the coast.
#MiramarBeach #WaltonCounty @weartv @NWSMobile pic.twitter.com/JaCp59Tt4U— Daniel Guilliot (@WEARDanielg) October 9, 2018
Early damage. #hurricane #michael #hurricanemichael. pic.twitter.com/SxHeHoabXD— Kmac (@KevinKmac1415) October 9, 2018
The eye of #HurricaneMichael, seen in this #GOESEast loop, is really starting to take shape as the dangerous Cat. 2 storm moves north over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Follow Michael on our Atlantic hurricane tracker: https://t.co/d4YBBwPJah pic.twitter.com/qEtcC70zoh— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 9, 2018
We were on our #boat cruising The Great Loop and caught the outskirts of #hurricanemichael last night. Our dog Benji took one look and said, nope! #Liveaboard is awesome, but it isn't just sunsets and swimming. If it's this bad for us on the outer edge of the #storm, the #panhandle is in for some tough times. Maybe worse than #hurricaneflorence Hopefully people in the panhandle get out. wakemeadventures.com/ #wakemeadventures #thegreatloop #hurricane #liveaboard #liveaboardlife #onthehook #sea #dog #doglife #dogstagram #storms #boatlife #boating #cruise #cruiselife #cruisinglife #Florida
#HurricaneMichael This is the bottled water aisle at Winn Dixie in #PCB pic.twitter.com/J0GWS8Ao0m— HP (@HunterPalmerPCB) October 8, 2018
The West end of #DauphinIsland is calm but flooded this morning as #HurricaneMichael churns in the Gulf. The wind is light, but the surf is up, and the road is flooded. @rzweather @NWSMobile @FOX10News @michaelwhitewx @wsfa12weather pic.twitter.com/PUSjjSuEIh— Blake Percival (@percigator) October 9, 2018
#HurricaneMichael has residents hitting the road. This is what he #MidBayBridge looks like right now. Traffic is moving slowly but, people are moving out. @WMBBTV @OkaloosaCounty @OCSOALERTS pic.twitter.com/QxxyAIWJsR— Peyton LoCicero (@PeytonLocicero) October 9, 2018
People are heading out of Walton County in #NWFL. Traffic is bumper to bumper on 331 NB. #FLWX #HurricaneMichael pic.twitter.com/pnwN54yAWV— WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) October 9, 2018
#HurricanePrep @USCG urges mariners to prepare their boats and heed all local warnings before #HurricaneMichael. Use this time before the storm to save your property, but more importantly - your life. Download photos, video and get more information here > https://t.co/pR22YaCjUL pic.twitter.com/LWAYbaKfWe— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 9, 2018
Low lying areas such as along Monahan Drive are already seeing water creeping up ☹️ pic.twitter.com/EWh7c5ebk2— OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) October 9, 2018
We're lined up to fill sand bags at our nearest Leon County park, preparing for Hurricane Michael. This is the 3rd year in a row making such preparations. This will take a couple of hours. #tiredofthis #hurricaneprep #sandbagging
