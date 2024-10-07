Eye on the Tropics

Hurricane Milton: These shelters are open in Central Florida

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Sumter County shelter Shelters are open in Sumter County for residents seeking refuge from Hurricane Idalia. (WFTV Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Counties across Central Florida are opening or considering opening shelters ahead of Hurricane Milton.

See a list of shelters available county-by-county below. This story will be updated as new information is announced.

Osceola County

The following shelters will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, for residents who need a safer place to ride out the storm.

Kissimmee

Celebration High School

  • 1809 Celebration Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34747

Gateway High School (Pet-Friendly)

  • 93 Panther Paws Trail, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Kissimmee Middle School (Pet-Friendly)

  • 2410 Dyer Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34741

Liberty High School (Pet-Friendly)

  • 4250 Pleasant Hill Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34746

Osceola Council on Aging

  • 700 Generation Point, Kissimmee, FL 34744
  • Officials said the shelter is for those with special medical needs.

St. Cloud

Harmony High School (Pet-Friendly)

  • 3601 Arthur J. Gallagher Blvd., St. Cloud, FL 34771

Holopaw Community Center

  • 8801 Community Center Rd., St. Cloud, FL 34773

Kenansville

Kenansville Community Center

  • 1178 S Canoe Creek Rd., Kenansville, FL 34739

Marion County

Ocala

Westport High School

  • 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481
  • Citizens with special needs can check into the shelter at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8
  • Officials said small pets are allowed into the shelter with proper documentation

Vanguard High School

  • 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34475

Fort McCoy

Fort McCoy School

  • 16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy, FL 32134

Sumter County

No Shelters have been announced

Orange County

No Shelters have been announced

Lake County

No Shelters have been announced

Brevard County

No Shelters have been announced

Volusia County

No Shelters have been announced

Seminole County

No Shelters have been announced:

