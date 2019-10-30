Possible sinkhole opens at apartment complex during Hurricane Irma

ORANGE Co., Fla. - If you lost power, watch WFTV here | You can also watch us on YouTube Live
Orange County Fire Rescue was called to an apartment complex Monday morning after emergency calls reported a potential sinkhole had opened underneath part of the building.
Initial reports estimated the size of the opening was 30 by 60 feet, but that is unconfirmed.
A search for the address showed the location is the Landmark at West Place Apartment.
Channel 9 received several pictures from a resident which show multiple air conditioning units fell into the opening.
Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they received several calls about the hole.
Viewer sent photos of A/C units falling into hole outside Orange County apartment complex. #WFTV #Irma pic.twitter.com/c0IIWDRBU4— Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) September 11, 2017
