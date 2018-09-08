0 Revving tropics: Florence, Isaac; one heads to the U.S., other to strike the Caribbean

Florence continues to churn toward the East Coast of the U.S. Forecast models show that the system could, once again, be a major category 4 hurricane by the middle of the week.

It is becoming more likely that this system will bring major impacts to parts of the eastern region of the U.S., anywhere from north Florida to the Mid-Atlantic region, even to the Northeast into next weekend.

SEE THE LATEST: Florence's track

This system is definitely a major threat, it will be a strong storm affecting a big, populous region of the U.S., possible for many days.

#Florence is becoming more likely to make a U.S. East coast landfall. Residents from North Florida to the Mid Atlantic states should be revising their preparation/emergency plans. Florence will likely go through rapid intensification early this week. PLEASE take today to plan. pic.twitter.com/moidJ8rvVx — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 8, 2018

Residents from northern Florida to the northeast are urge to have a plan this weekend as Florence will likely be making direct impact by Thursday.

Download: Free WFTV weather app to receive weather and lightning alerts

Check out:WFTV Eye On The Tropics

What's does it mean for Central Florida.

Central Florida is not expected to be in the cone of uncertainty, but remember that the impacts go beyond the cone. We can expect very large swells to affect our east coast Florida beaches. The high risk for rip currents is already present along the east coast of Florida and will likely to continue through the week.

Courtesy of #Florence: Big waves on the way. Yes, even to the Central East coast of Florida. (High #RipCurrent risk too!)

Read more about the tropics here: https://t.co/jgaRPsC3Vb pic.twitter.com/WpJMNbz3w3 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 8, 2018

In South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Saturday to give his state time to prepare for the possible arrival of the storm. McMaster emphasized that there's no way to know yet when and where the storm will hit land, or when evacuations might be called.

On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and urged residents to use the weekend to prepare for the possibility of a natural disaster.

"We are entering the peak of hurricane season and we know well the unpredictability and power of these storms," Cooper said.

The U.S. Navy is making preparations this weekend for its ships in the Hampton Roads area to leave port. The U.S. Fleet Forces Command said in a news release Saturday that the ships will get ready in anticipation of getting under way Monday to avoid storm damage.

Adm. Christopher Grady said in a statement that the decision was based on Florence's current track, which indicates the area could see strong sustained winds and storm surges.

The news release notes that plans could change if forecasts indicate a decrease in the strength or change in the track of the storm.

East coast beach conditions: Wave heights & winds

And there is Isaac approaching the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Isaac was officially named Saturday at 5 p.m. by the National Hurricane Center. The system continues to move very slowly to the west and it is forecast to arrive to the Central Lesser Antilles by Thursday as a Hurricane. Forecast intensities have varied between a category 1 or 2 hurricane.

See the 2018 Atlantic Season Names

As the East Coast of the U.S preps for a likely M. Hurricane landfall later this week, the Lesser Antilles also watching #Isaac . It'll likely be a hurricane as it crosses the Central Lesser Antilles. Special attention as this system approaches an already battered Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/s0qmuiUu41 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) September 8, 2018

As most models are keeping this system trapped in the easterly flow, heading toward the Caribbean and the Lesser Antilles. if you have plans to travel to the Caribbean within the next week , you should be monitoring this system closely.

Hurricane, tropical storm and tropical depression: What’s the difference?

Read: CLIMATE CHANGE NEWS





And also, there is Helene-- far, far away

Tropical Storm Helene is located just east Cabo Verde Islands, where they can expect tropical storm-force winds through the weekend. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for the southern region of the Cabo Verde Islands.

The storm will continue to travel slowly to the west at about 10 mph, reaching the Central open Atlantic by the middle of next week. Currently, it does not represent a threat to the Caribbean or the United States. Helene is set to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.



Meteorologists Eboni Deon will be on Channel 9 starting at 5 a.m. and at noon this weekend with the latest tracks and forecast. Meteorologists George Waldenberger will be on Eyewitness news this weekend at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Digital meteorologist Irene Sans will be bringing you the latest on WFTV.com as well as across all of our social platforms.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.