Tropical Storm Humberto remains well off Florida's coastline, forecast to strengthen into hurricane

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Humberto continues to strengthen and is more than 160 miles off Florida's east coast.
Humberto continues to organize and is forecast to become a hurricane Sunday. The storms' winds have reached 65 mph and it's moving north at 7 mph, said meteorologist Kassandra Crimi.
"The storm system is expected to stay off our coastline, before it lifts off to sea, strengthening into a hurricane as early as tonight and into tomorrow morning," Crimi said.
Over the next couple of days, brief downpours will remain in the forecast, with breezy winds and northeast gusts of 10-20 mph inland and 15-25 mph at the coast.
Our seas will experience the greatest impacts, and dangerous boating conditions with small craft advisories will be in place.
There is also a high surf advisory in place, with waves expected to be 4-8 feet and a high risk of rip currents.
Tropical Storm Humberto will remain well off shore as it strengthens into a Hurricane later tonight. pic.twitter.com/90wFUI9sjc— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) September 15, 2019
Latest track on #TSHumberto continues to keep it more than 150 miles off our coastline. Still expected to strengthen into a hurricane later today/tonight as it moves away. pic.twitter.com/CLFzWXRtKo— Kassandra Crimi (@KCrimiWFTV) September 15, 2019
