0 Tropical Storm Olga forms in the Gulf; Tropical Storm Pablo forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Depression 17, which formed Friday morning, strengthened into Tropical Storm Olga on Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Pablo also formed in the northeast Atlantic near the Azores on Friday afternoon, officials.

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said Olga will be short-lived as a tropical system because it is forecast to merge with a frontal system Friday evening.

"Either way, heavy rain and severe weather will hammer the central Gulf Coast tonight," he said.

Read: ‘Unsettled' weekend ahead: Scattered showers, warm temps forecast for Central Florida

Terry said the storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Friday evening.

Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said Olga is forecast to remain weak as it moves north toward Louisiana.

"The increase in moisture will move into Central Florida over the weekend, keeping our rain chances higher than normal," he said.

Looks like we may have #Olga at the next advisory from @NHC_Atlantic. It won't be around for long as it's starting to mix with nearby fronts. I'll let you know the latest live at 4pm on @WFTV. #EyeonTropics pic.twitter.com/Cy00nQi2Xn — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) October 25, 2019

Coastal Louisiana could receive as much as 10 inches of rain Friday and Saturday; 6 inches is possible across a wide section of Mississippi.

Rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 4 inches are possible from Alabama to South Carolina.

Terry will update the storms' track live on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

#Depression17 will be very short lived as a 'tropical' system as it will merge with a frontal system this evening, and not be 'tropical' anymore. Either way, heavy rain and severe weather will hammer the central Gulf coast tonight. Plus rain on this #FootballFridayNighton9. pic.twitter.com/wXWTvVTbQT — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) October 25, 2019

Tropical Depression #17 has formed in the western Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to remain weak as it moves north towards the Louisiana coast. It will be very short-lived, as it is forecast to merge with a cold front tonight. pic.twitter.com/Hcl5RCkKhx — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) October 25, 2019

Depression 17! It's moving quickly and will make landfall in Louisiana tonight. #eyeontropics pic.twitter.com/DMkNB8doIl — tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) October 25, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.