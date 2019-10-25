  • Tropical Storm Olga forms in the Gulf; Tropical Storm Pablo forms in the Atlantic

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Depression 17, which formed Friday morning, strengthened into Tropical Storm Olga on Friday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center said.

    Tropical Storm Pablo also formed in the northeast Atlantic near the Azores on Friday afternoon, officials.

    Chief meteorologist Tom Terry said Olga will be short-lived as a tropical system because it is forecast to merge with a frontal system Friday evening.

    "Either way, heavy rain and severe weather will hammer the central Gulf Coast tonight," he said.

    Terry said the storm is expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Friday evening.

    Meteorologist Rusty McCranie said Olga is forecast to remain weak as it moves north toward Louisiana.

    "The increase in moisture will move into Central Florida over the weekend, keeping our rain chances higher than normal," he said.

    Coastal Louisiana could receive as much as 10 inches of rain Friday and Saturday; 6 inches is possible across a wide section of Mississippi.

    Rainfall totals ranging from 1 to 4 inches are possible from Alabama to South Carolina.

