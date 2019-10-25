  • ‘Unsettled' weekend ahead: Scattered showers, warm temps forecast for Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said Central Floridians can prepare for an “unsettled” weekend of weather with decent rain chances and warm temperatures sticking around through Sunday.

    • Friday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a 40 percent chance of rain and a high of 88.
    • Saturday and Sunday’s forecasts are near carbon copies, with highs inching toward 90. 

