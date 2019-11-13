Feel that? Temperatures drop, sending cool air across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians are waking up to cooler weather Wednesday morning as temperatures dropped overnight. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said that cooler air is expected to stick around for a while:
- Temperatures are much cooler on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, a chance of isolated showers and a high of 69.
- Breezy conditions could make it feel even cooler as a strong wind blows in from the north.
- Mild conditions are forecast to continue into Thursday with more rain in the forecast for Friday as another front blows through.
- That front will make for cooler temperatures again just in time for the weekend.
It's our coolest start so far this season. Nothing crazy cold, but have a sweatshirt this morning. We stay cool throughout the day with most highs in the 60s. ANOTHER front arrives for the weekend -- I'll see ya on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/4hdprQxKMd— Brian Shields (@BrianWFTV) November 13, 2019
Related Headlines
Catch up on your full 5-day forecast below:
Watch your daily one-minute weather forecast from digital meteorologist Irene Sans:
Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}