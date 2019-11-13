  • Feel that? Temperatures drop, sending cool air across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson , Irene Sans

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Floridians are waking up to cooler weather Wednesday morning as temperatures dropped overnight. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said that cooler air is expected to stick around for a while:

    • Temperatures are much cooler on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies, a chance of isolated showers and a high of 69.
    • Breezy conditions could make it feel even cooler as a strong wind blows in from the north.
    • Mild conditions are forecast to continue into Thursday with more rain in the forecast for Friday as another front blows through.
    • That front will make for cooler temperatures again just in time for the weekend.

    Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

