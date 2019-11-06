  • Florida's citrus greening: a disease without a cure, but could be mitigated

    By: Irene Sans

    Updated:

    Bacteria is killing the second leading industry in Florida agriculture, specifically, our oranges. Florida’s orange production has been on decline for many years, in fact there are only a handful of citrus farms left in the state. Hurricanes and storms affect orange production, but a small insect, a psyllid, plays a part as well.

     

    Related Headlines

    The insect originated in Asia and was spotted in South Florida around 2005. Although the insect does not produce the bacteria, it does spread it with ease, starting in the tree’s root and making its way up the leaves. Once infected the oranges are not orange, they are green, hence the name citrus greening. This disease is considered one of the most critical plant diseases in the planet, and there is no turning back once a tree is infected.

     

    Although the disease can’t be cured, the spread can be mitigated. That is exactly what Uncle Matt's. a local Organic Orange Farm, is trying to do, using another insect to limit the psyllid population. Certified meteorologist George Waldenberger visited the farm and investigated further how this is being done. Watch Waldenberger's report below

     

     

    Download: WFTV News & Weather Apps | Live Doppler Radar

     

     

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

    Watch: Eyewitness News for the latest forecast

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories