Project aims to turn pit into an artificial wetland in Volusia County

There is a big hole in Orange City in Volusia County, to be specific, a 60-acre 40-feet deep hole.
This giant pit was left after sand mining for local construction and now a project aims to turn this pit into a wetland that can replenish the aquifer below, recharging Blue Spring, and ultimately could be used by local residents.
Wetlands are often referred to as “nature’s kidneys.” They are a crucial part in our ecosystems and many wetlands are shrinking or being drained across Florida.
The process would take 2 to 3 million gallons of water per day, treat it and send it to the aquifer below. Wetland plants will grow and bird life could come to the area after it is constructed.
More testing will be done in the area to determine the flow rates, to then come up with working a design. After the testing, the goal is to have it all complete by 2024.
There are other artificially created wetlands in Florida and one currently being created in Ocala
