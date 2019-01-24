0 Building ‘completely destroyed' after strong storms hit Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Severe weather hit Central Florida Thursday, causing damage to several counties.

In Seminole County, strong wind caused a part of a building to collapse at an industrial park on Church Road in Sanford. The strong wind also ripped the roof of a neighboring building.

The manager of one of the businesses told Channel 9 reporter Johny Fernandez that two rail trains were flipped over.

Manager at Builders first source just told me he believes roof caved in. Building held lumber. All because of weather. More on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/aokLOelufT — Johny Fernandez (@jfernandezwftv) January 24, 2019

In Lake County, the storm damaged homes and trees, scattering pieces of aluminum roofs and debris on the ground.

Power crews were at the scene in Mascotte, working to clear trees from power lines.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office reported a "possible tornado," but the National Weather Service has not confirmed that.

“We have twisted metal twisted trees, significant damage,” Jim Dickerson with the Lake County Fire Department said.

Eight structures near Tuskanooga Road received mild to moderate damage with one building “completely destroyed.”

“It was moved 20 feet off its foundation,” Dickerson said.

Despite the extensive damage, there were no injuries reported, according to the LCFD.

The damage in Mascotte, FL is extensive. Several homes and trees were hit hard by a possible tornado pic.twitter.com/qgeYZ4kgHx — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) January 24, 2019

The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that, "There are powerlines and trees down in the road."

Traffic Alert *** Be advise that there was a report of a tornado that touched down in the area of Tuscanooga Road and Honeycut Road in Mascotte . There are powerlines and trees down in the road. Please avoid this area and choose an alternate route. — LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) January 24, 2019

Media Staging area will be at Tuscanooga Rd at Honeycutt Rd. There are some homes destroyed but no reported deaths at this time. pic.twitter.com/7S0igiWuMO — LCSO Alerts (@LCSOAlerts) January 24, 2019

Brevard County was hit with 40 mph winds and heavy rain. So far, there has been no damage reported.

8:30 am - Main line of storms moving through barrier islands of Brevard County. Winds over 40mph likely. Things will begin to calm down after 9am. pic.twitter.com/9A3DryVU0J — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 24, 2019

