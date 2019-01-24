  • Building ‘completely destroyed' after strong storms hit Central Florida

    By: Kelly Healey

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Severe weather hit Central Florida Thursday, causing damage to several counties. 

    In Seminole County, strong wind caused a part of a building to collapse at an industrial park on Church Road in Sanford. The strong wind also ripped the roof of a neighboring building. 

    The manager of one of the businesses told Channel 9 reporter Johny Fernandez that two rail trains were flipped over. 

    In Lake County, the storm damaged homes and trees, scattering pieces of aluminum roofs and debris on the ground. 

    Power crews were at the scene in Mascotte, working to clear trees from power lines. 

    The Lake County Sheriff's Office reported a "possible tornado," but the National Weather Service has not confirmed that. 

    “We have twisted metal twisted trees, significant damage,” Jim Dickerson with the Lake County Fire Department said.

    Eight structures near Tuskanooga Road received mild to moderate damage with one building “completely destroyed.”

     

    “It was moved 20 feet off its foundation,” Dickerson said.

     

    Despite the extensive damage, there were no injuries reported, according to the LCFD. 

    The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that, "There are powerlines and trees down in the road."

    Brevard County was hit with 40 mph winds and heavy rain. So far, there has been no damage reported. 

