See: CH9 viewers share photos, videos ahead of Hurricane Dorian

    Look at this spectacular photo taken by Alycia Pollock, taken from underneath the Humphrey bridge, which connects Merritt Island to Cocoa. Can you see the rainbow in the distance?

    Alycia Pollock

    Channel 9 viewer, Jenice Martinez, sent us these photos, telling Dorian to "Go away!"

    Daytona Beach artist Sharon McFarland turned the plywood she uses to board up her home into art by painting sea creatures and tropical birds on the planks:

     

    Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth posted video from viewer, Robert Cvetkovski, of Freeport, Bahamas footage during Dorian:

