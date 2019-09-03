See: CH9 viewers share photos, videos ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Look at this spectacular photo taken by Alycia Pollock, taken from underneath the Humphrey bridge, which connects Merritt Island to Cocoa. Can you see the rainbow in the distance?
Channel 9 viewer, Jenice Martinez, sent us these photos, telling Dorian to "Go away!"
“Who wants ugly old brown boards on their home?” Daytona Beach artist Sharon McFarland turned the plywood she uses to board up her home into art by painting sea creatures and tropical birds on the planks. ... “I wanted to use bright colors for everyone to enjoy when they passed by,” she said. ... Sharon said there are still a few blank boards on the back of her home that she plans to paint before the next storm. Swipe ➡️ to see more. ... 📷: Sharon McFarland #wftv #DaytonaBeach #Flwx #hurricaneDorian #trackingDorian #Dorian #hurricane #stormalert9
Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth posted video from viewer, Robert Cvetkovski, of Freeport, Bahamas footage during Dorian:
