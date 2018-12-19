Severe storms Thursday to bring cooler weather through weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sun and clouds are in the forecast Wednesday with an average high of 75 degrees in Central Florida.
Certified meteorologist Brian Shields said that Wednesday night will turn cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 63 degrees.
A severe storm threat is in the forecast for Thursday, Shields said.
“The severe threat remains for tomorrow, especially from midmorning all the way through the evening. Damaging winds are possible, along with an isolated risk of tornadoes, 2 to 3 inches of rain and localized flooding,” Shields said.
The rain will bring cooler weather starting Friday and throughout the weekend.
Tomorrow will be a mess - strong to severe storms...flood potential. Live tracking on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/em5omXHh6N— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 19, 2018
Maybe next year?! pic.twitter.com/dNaRmCgaB2— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 19, 2018
Isolated tornadoes are possible tomorrow! Stay alert. I'm tracking this major system, now on Channel 9. pic.twitter.com/NYVYtuQan9— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) December 19, 2018
