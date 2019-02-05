Florida's space industry has its sights set on Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket has yet to liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Launch Complex 36, but customers have already lined up ahead of its maiden flight.
Canadian satellite operator Telesat signed a multi-launch agreement to deploy a constellation of satellites to provide global internet access.
Related Headlines
"They haven't launched anything into orbit yet," said Dale Ketcham, of Space Florida. "They've done quite well in Texas in sub-orbital. I don't think that anyone doubts that they are going to get there. This is just the market expressing confidence in what Blue Origin is trying to do."
TRENDING NOW:
- More than 40 animals killed in fire at Orange County animal sanctuary, firefighters say
- State of the Union 2019: Who are the special guests?
- Questions linger days after TSA worker jumped to his death at Orlando International Airport
- VIDEO: Man became angry over plate of food at Super Bowl party before killing father of 7, wife says
Blue Origin, which was founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has built a complex to manufacture, integrate and operate the New Glenn rocket near the OneWeb Satellites factory and nine miles from the launch pad.
Space Florida said it hopes others will follow suit.
Read: Blue Origin shoots NASA experiments into space in test
"It just helps create an industrial capability that those looking to make money in the business of space will give serious consideration to building up shop here," Ketcham said.
The New Glenn rocket is scheduled to launch in 2021.
Blue Origin has already launched its sub-orbital New Shephard rocket, which was designed for payload delivery and space tourism.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}