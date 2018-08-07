CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force station.
The rocket, which launched just after 1 a.m., carried into orbit an Indonesian satellite called Merah Putih, which will help provide internet and phone service to rural parts of southeast Asia.
According to the Kennedy Space Center, the name Merah Putih represents the red and white of the Indonesian flag.
Last week, NASA announced that American astronauts will crew the first flight tests and missions of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon. (Read more)
Falcon 9 first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship. pic.twitter.com/HCRvCYopuM— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 7, 2018
