  • LIFTOFF! SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral

    By: Kevin Williams , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday from the Cape Canaveral Air Force station.

    Watch: What you need to know about SpaceX

    Related Headlines

    The rocket, which launched just after 1 a.m., carried into orbit an Indonesian satellite called Merah Putih, which will help provide internet and phone service to rural parts of southeast Asia.

    According to the Kennedy Space Center, the name Merah Putih represents the red and white of the Indonesian flag.

    Last week, NASA announced that American astronauts will crew the first flight tests and missions of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon. (Read more)

    Video: What's next for SpaceX?

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories