Astronauts selected to crew first flight tests bring 'new era in American spaceflight'

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - NASA announced Friday which astronauts will be assigned to crew the first flight tests and missions of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner and SpaceX Crew Dragon.
Eric Boe, Nicole Aunapu and Chris Ferguson were selected.
“NASA partnered with Boeing and SpaceX to develop the Starliner spacecraft to launch atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket and the Crew Dragon launching atop the Falcon 9 rocket, respectively,” a news release said.
The Starliner and Crew Dragon will launch American astronauts on an American-made spacecraft from the Johnson Space Center in Houston to the International Space Station for the first time since NASA retired its space shuttle program in 2011.
The release said the launch will begin a “new era in American spaceflight.”
