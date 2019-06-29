  • Storms starting early: Rain rolling in all afternoon across Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    Get ready for a soggy Saturday afternoon.

    Channel 9 meteorologist George Waldenberger said high rain chances are expected across Central Florida all afternoon thanks to a weak upper level disturbance just off the coast.

    Related Headlines

    Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city

    With that rain, he said, comes threats of lightning and downpours as well as the potential for isolated storms and damaging wind gusts.

    Waldenberger said he storms are expected to diminish around sunset.

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News

    Overall, Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there is a 70 percent chance of rain across the area and a high of 88 Saturday.

    Shields said lows are expected to reach 75 overnight.

    Storms will linger through Sunday. Around 50 to 60 percent of Central Florida is expected to receive measurable rain. Lightning, gusty winds and torrential rain are the main threat Sunday. Some spots could also receive 1-2 inches of rain. 

     

    High temperatures during the weekend will be closer to average, seasonably hot, in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s. It will feel muggy. Heat indices will make the temperatures feel as if they were in the mid-90s, but some of the storms will bring some 'rain-cooling' relief momentarily. 

     

    Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:


     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories