Storms starting early: Rain rolling in all afternoon across Central Florida

Get ready for a soggy Saturday afternoon.
Channel 9 meteorologist George Waldenberger said high rain chances are expected across Central Florida all afternoon thanks to a weak upper level disturbance just off the coast.
With that rain, he said, comes threats of lightning and downpours as well as the potential for isolated storms and damaging wind gusts.
Waldenberger said he storms are expected to diminish around sunset.
Storms have already been firing off along the coast...they build inland...into Orlando for the afternoon. #WFTV #FLwx #Florida pic.twitter.com/us5YvIwZEn— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 29, 2019
Overall, Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said there is a 70 percent chance of rain across the area and a high of 88 Saturday.
Shields said lows are expected to reach 75 overnight.
Storms will linger through Sunday. Around 50 to 60 percent of Central Florida is expected to receive measurable rain. Lightning, gusty winds and torrential rain are the main threat Sunday. Some spots could also receive 1-2 inches of rain.
High temperatures during the weekend will be closer to average, seasonably hot, in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s. It will feel muggy. Heat indices will make the temperatures feel as if they were in the mid-90s, but some of the storms will bring some 'rain-cooling' relief momentarily.
