0 Stormy start: Wind, rain blowing into Central Florida

It’ll be a stormy start to the week as strong storms blow in across Central Florida on Monday.

WFTV Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said storms are likely throughout the afternoon. He said the storms are expected to bring gusty winds, downpours and lightening across the area.

Shields said locals need to be ready to seek shelter if and when the weather takes a turn.

“If you hear thunder, get indoors,” he said.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS TODAY! Gusty winds and LOTS of lightning. Use caution! pic.twitter.com/kbmi0QgWXd — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 13, 2019

Meteorologist Rusty McCranie tracked morning storms that are already soaking areas in Marion, Volusia and Flagler counties.

McCranie said the majority of Monday’s storms will be coming in from the west.

“They’ll continue to develop and move deeper into Central Florida throughout the morning,” he said.

There are the storms already lining up in the western part of the state. They'll contnue to develop and move deeper into Central Florida through the morning hours.

Lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/TdRTZRH4Cm — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 13, 2019

While it shows signs of weakening, this storm will race across Volusia and Flagler counties and move towards Ormond Beach in the next 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ChmizjAjuW — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 13, 2019

Storms already ramping up in our NW areas. Here's one right over Belleview in Marion County.

Heavy downpour, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

More and more of these will pop up this morning. pic.twitter.com/Q2UjsHX3WC — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 13, 2019

Today’s storms will be strong - solid Florida downpours and gusty winds. — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 13, 2019

Be mindful of the lightning today. If you hear thunder, get indoors. — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 13, 2019

Rain & storms are on the way! It'll be a soggy start of the workweek across much of Florida. I'll see you on Channel 9! pic.twitter.com/UqaLmibEWv — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) May 13, 2019

