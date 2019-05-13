  • Stormy start: Wind, rain blowing into Central Florida

    By: Sarah Wilson

    It’ll be a stormy start to the week as strong storms blow in across Central Florida on Monday.

    WFTV Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said storms are likely throughout the afternoon. He said the storms are expected to bring gusty winds, downpours and lightening across the area.

    Shields said locals need to be ready to seek shelter if and when the weather takes a turn.

    “If you hear thunder, get indoors,” he said.

    Meteorologist Rusty McCranie tracked morning storms that are already soaking areas in Marion, Volusia and Flagler counties.

    McCranie said the majority of Monday’s storms will be coming in from the west.

    “They’ll continue to develop and move deeper into Central Florida throughout the morning,” he said.

