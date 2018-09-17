0 The collection: heat and the problems it causes

Most cases of heat exposure cases occur in Florida occur during the summer months, and most go under-reported. Children, while doing outdoor activities, are often the most affected during the summer months. But any person, regardless of age, not taking the right precautions, could have a tragic end.

Too often children, disabled adults, or pets are left in parked vehicles to die from hyperthermia. Hyperthermia occurs when the body absorbs more heat that it can handle. Temperatures inside a parked vehicle can quickly rise to dangerous levels for children, pets and even for adults. Children’s bodies warm at a faster rate than adults, making them especially more vulnerable to heat exposure.

>> HOUR-BY-HOUR IN YOUR CITY



Beat the heat tips:

· Touch a child's safety seat and safety belt before using it to ensure it's not too hot before securing a child

· Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows down, even for just a minute.

· Teach children not to play in, on, or around cars. They could accidentally trap themselves in a hot vehicle.

· Always lock car doors and trunks -- even at home -- and keep keys out of children's reach.

· Always make sure children have left the car when you reach your destination. Don't leave sleeping infants in the car, ever.

· Drink water often.

· Rest and cool down in the shade during breaks.

· Gradually increase workload and allow more frequent breaks for new workers, or workers who have been away for a week or more.

· Know symptoms, prevention and emergency response to prevent heat-related illness and death.

· Check weather forecasts ahead of time to be better prepared.

Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke

The difference between heat exhaustion & heat stroke National Weather Service

>> CHECK OUT THE FORECAST FOR THE ACTIVITY YOU'VE GOT PLANNED

Heat & playground equipment





Dog's paws and the pavement





How fast does the temperature rise inside a car?

READ MORE: FLORIDA'S EXTREME HEAT



Weather Rank up

Follow our Meteorologists:

Tom Terry

Brian Shields

George Waldenberger

Eboni Deon

Rusty McCranie

Irene Sans

© 2018 Cox Media Group.