  • The heat is on: Temps to feel as high as 106 before afternoon storms blow in Thursday

    By: Sarah Wilson

    The end of the week will be hot, hot and more hot across Central Florida as temperatures top out at feeling like more than 100.

    Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the above average temperatures are set to continue into the weekend with highs sticking around 95 degrees.

    “The heat is on,” Shields said.

    Decent chances of afternoon storms are also forecast to hang around, with a 40 percent chance of rain through Sunday.

