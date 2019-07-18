The heat is on: Temps to feel as high as 106 before afternoon storms blow in Thursday

The end of the week will be hot, hot and more hot across Central Florida as temperatures top out at feeling like more than 100.
Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said the above average temperatures are set to continue into the weekend with highs sticking around 95 degrees.
Related Headlines
Download the WFTV weather app | Hour-by-hour in your city
“The heat is on,” Shields said.
Decent chances of afternoon storms are also forecast to hang around, with a 40 percent chance of rain through Sunday.
Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD | Live updates on Eyewitness News
Catch up on your full five-day forecast below:
Watch Eyewitness News for the latest weather updates.
Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:
- Chief meteorologist Tom Terry
- Brian Shields
- Irene Sans
- Kassandra Crimi
- George Waldenberger
- Rusty McCranie
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}