Tracking rain, heat for your 4th of July

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Independence Day holiday is already off to a wet start, with showers popping up Tuesday morning.
Passing showers are already soaking the coast, said certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Tuesday will bring an earlier chance for showers, unlike the summer pattern of afternoon storms.
Passing shower rolling through southern Brevard. Tracking now on Channel 9... pic.twitter.com/Ubq1f96zVO— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) July 3, 2018
Tuesday’s temperatures will top out around 92, Shields said. It will dry out and cool down Tuesday evening in time for the Red, Hot & Boom celebration in Altamonte Springs.
Hot for the 4th, of course!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HNC5TYLtT2— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) July 3, 2018
The 4th of July will bring a greater chance of scattered storms, Shields said. The high will be around 91 with a 50 percent chance of scattered storms.
4th of July Forecast: Most storms fall apart by fireworks time...a few could linger. It'll be hot, of course! pic.twitter.com/TReZHw4Jwu— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) July 3, 2018
