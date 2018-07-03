  • Tracking rain, heat for your 4th of July

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Independence Day holiday is already off to a wet start, with showers popping up Tuesday morning.

    Passing showers are already soaking the coast, said certified meteorologist Brian Shields. Tuesday will bring an earlier chance for showers, unlike the summer pattern of afternoon storms.

    Tuesday’s temperatures will top out around 92, Shields said. It will dry out and cool down Tuesday evening in time for the Red, Hot & Boom celebration in Altamonte Springs.

    The 4th of July will bring a greater chance of scattered storms, Shields said. The high will be around 91 with a 50 percent chance of scattered storms.

