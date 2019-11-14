  • Weather rollercoaster in Central Florida as temps go up before dipping back down again

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The weather has taken us on a wild ride here in Central Florida this week, and it’s not slowing down as temperatures continue to bounce around.

    • It’ll be warm out again on Thursday after cool temperatures on Wednesday. The high will hit 79 with a 20 percent chance of showers later in the day.
    • Expect a rainy Friday as another cool front blows through, bringing a 70 percent chance of rain to the area and highs in the mid-70s.
    • But the skies are forecast to clear just in time for the weekend, with highs set at 69 with little to no rain.

    Pronóstico del tiempo en español por nuestra meteoróloga certificada Irene Sans

    Más información en español aquí: El tiempo para Florida Central

