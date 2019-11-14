Weather rollercoaster in Central Florida as temps go up before dipping back down again

ORLANDO, Fla. - The weather has taken us on a wild ride here in Central Florida this week, and it’s not slowing down as temperatures continue to bounce around.
- It’ll be warm out again on Thursday after cool temperatures on Wednesday. The high will hit 79 with a 20 percent chance of showers later in the day.
- Expect a rainy Friday as another cool front blows through, bringing a 70 percent chance of rain to the area and highs in the mid-70s.
- But the skies are forecast to clear just in time for the weekend, with highs set at 69 with little to no rain.
