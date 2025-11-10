9-Family Connection joined community memebers in annual Autism Speaks Walk

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Despite the rain, hundreds gathered in Altamonte Springs yesterday for the annual Autism Speaks Walk, celebrating the organization’s 21st birthday.

Families from across Central Florida participated in the event, which included walking, volunteering, and enjoying performances.

This year, a new addition to the event was a superhero race specifically for kids.

21st annual Autism Speaks Walk Channel 9's Nick Papantonis emceed the event, adding a familiar face to the proceedings. The 9-Family Connection is a proud partner of Autism Speaks, further highlighting the community involvement in the event.

The Autism Speaks Walk remains a key event for raising autism awareness and support, uniting families and the community in Central Florida.

