The oldest of the 'baby boomers' turn 72 this year and studies project one in three working Americans will be juggling a job and assisting an older relative in less than five years.
"Blindsided: The Reality of Caring for Aging Parents" is Martie Salt's Emmy Award winning series.
Join the conversation when Martie hosts a Facebook LIVE event on Thursday evening April 5th at 7:00 p.m. for people to learn more and ask questions about the challenges of caregiving.
Martie will joined by Barbara Coenson, Elder Law Attorney and Gloria Gluskin Elder Care Manager.
Below is the previous "Blindsided: The Reality of Caring for Aging Parents" video series which has won two Emmy Awards as well as a First Place award from the Society of Professional Journalists. It is a must-see program for parents and adult children so they can make plans to avoid being blindsided by the unexpected surprises of aging.
