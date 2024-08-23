9 Family Connection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, McDonald’s Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store For the Block’s Rising Star Talent Competition! Now accepting submissions for passionate vocalists to grace the stage at Boxi Park October 2nd during the Block Party for the Houses, a day of fun, food and entertainment to support thousands of families served at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Florida.

For more info visit https://www.rmhccf.org/events/blockparty


