The Florida Kids & Family Expo

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join TV 27 Community Connection and our partners, ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration and Community Legal Services, at Central Florida’s largest expo for families is happening at the Orange County Convention Center August 22nd and 23rd! Enjoy over 150 exhibits, more than 10 fun zones and 4 stages of live performances. You can also enjoy sports zones, pony rides, animal interactions, touch a truck and more. There’s something to do for every member of the family!

Tickets can be purchased online for $10, or at the door for $20. For more information visit https://mycentralfloridafamily.com/orlando-expo/

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