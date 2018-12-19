Forever Family: Fostering Hope for the Holidays 12/28 8pm

WFTV 9 Family Connection is proud to support Forever Family and children in foster care. Through a partnership with Forever Family and Embrace Families (formerly knows as Community Based Care of Central Florida) we profile a child available for adoption or fostering in our weekly segment called Forever Family, each Thursday at 4pm with Martha Sugalski. You will learn more about these amazing children and learn how you can adopt or foster.
In our 9 Family Connection special on 12/28 at 8pm, you will learn how you can help local children in foster care. Tune in to see how you can change a child's life forever.
About Forever Family
Forever Family is a Florida-based non-profit organization dedicated to helping children and teens in foster care find loving, adoptive families. Together with its media partners and sponsors, the organization focuses on raising awareness about the struggles and misconceptions surrounding kids and teens in foster care, while assisting families with the adoption process.
The organization’s efforts have generated thousands of inquiries, resulting in hundreds of adoptions,
new foster family sign-ups and volunteers.
HOW FOREVER FAMILY OPERATES
Forever Family news stories and on-air promotions highlight:
Children in foster care searching for adoptive families;
Teens 'aging out' of foster care;
Issues relating to the American foster care crisis.
These stories air on major broadcast television stations across Florida and North Carolina, and are crafted to engage and motivate the public to take action and get involved.
To date, over $30 million in earned media time have been donated to Forever Family to raise awareness and help children and teens in foster care. The organization’s efforts have generated thousands of viewer inquiries, resulting in hundreds of adoptions, new foster families and community volunteers. In addition, viewers have donated more than $1,000,000 in cash, goods and services directly to foster children, adoptive families and teens aging out of the foster care system.
You can also call 1-888-365-FAMILY to inquire about being a foster care parent or to adopt.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}