ORLANDO, Fla. - Fun Spot America is celebrating 20 years in operation at its first Orlando location.
On June 9, Fun Spot is offering $20 single all-day passes at its locations in Orlando, Kissimmee and Atlanta.
Related Headlines
The special is available from 10 a.m. to midnight and guests can purchase up to 10 additional passes to use anytime in the next year.
Orlando and Kissimmee locations will also offer fireworks starting at 9 p.m. Guests can purchase up to 10 passes in the park or online starting June 9.
Forecast: Check the weather before you go
“We are excited to announce our 20th year in operation in Orlando and celebrate with so many wonderful guests and families that enjoy our attractions,” said John Arie, Jr, CEO of Fun Spot America. “We are a staple of this community and hope that many will come out to celebrate this milestone with us and be Happy Together.”
The park recently opened the new HeadRush 360 attraction, which sits 12 riders and is 40 feet tall.
The Orlando and Kissimmee locations have Florida’s only wooden roller coasters and the Mine Blower coaster in Kissimmee is the only wooden coaster in the state that goes upside down. Orlando has the second tallest SkyCoaster in the world. The tallest is located at their Kissimmee location.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}