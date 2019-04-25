Go "Over the Edge" for veterans in our community

Wanna go "Over the Edge?"
We want you to rappel off a building to help veterans. Yes, really. Not for the faint of heart, our most extreme fundraiser yet is all about helping veterans while giving you a once in a lifetime experience. If you ever wanted to rappel down one of Central Florida’s tallest building, now is your chance to go Over the Edge with Mission United!
Over the Edge with Mission United will take place on May 11, 2019. It’s a first come, first served basis so we recommend raising funds quickly! Edgers who reach the minimum goal amount of $1,000 will be given the option to choose which time slot they would like to rappel.
What:
An EXTREME fundraiser benefiting veteran programs in Central Florida
When:
Saturday, May 11, 2019
Where:
Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
CLICK HERE to register today!
Did you know? Florida is the third largest population of veterans in the United States. With more veterans projected to join our community in the coming years, Heart of Florida United Way’s Mission United is at the forefront of serving those who served. From employment to housing assistance, and the other myriad of issues facing veterans, Mission United is ensuring that veterans have the access to services they need to have a better life.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}