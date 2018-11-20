ts that time of year! Sleigh bells are ringing are you listening?!
Light Up SoDo! 2018 is coming back to SoDo District on Sunday, December 2nd and we can't wait to light up the plaza with you!
Sun Dec 2nd 2:00pm - 6:00pm
S Orange Ave at W Grant St, Orlando, Florida 32806
WFTV 9 Family Connection is proud to support this event this year....and it's a Toys for Tots Drop off location. Stop by and donate a toy and you could win a special prize!!
This event is Family-Friendly AND Pet-friendly so grab the kids and your furry friends and head on down to the SoDo Shopping Center for a night full of Holiday Fun!
This year we have tons of fun activities for everyone in your family! Get ready to experience Face Painting, Writing Letters to Santa, Stilt Walkers, Train Rides, Princesses, Bounce Houses, Ornament Making, Wreath Making, Ballon Artist, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, performances by MoMo Brown Band and SO MUCH MORE!
This is a free event but we ask that you please RSVP TODAY so we can know how many of our awesome neighbors will be celebrating the holiday season with us!
