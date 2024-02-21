More Than Pink Walk 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, McDonald’s, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store invite you to participate in the 2024 Komen Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, March 2nd. Let’s come together to share our stories, support one another, and raise money to save lives.
Your participation helps provide research, ensures all have access to quality screening, diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer, and provides support to everyone, no matter where they are in their breast cancer journey.
Register today: https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR/RacefortheCure/MoreThanPinkWalk?pg=entry&fr_id=10021
Event Details
When: Saturday, March 12, 2024
Where: Cranes Roost Park
274 Cranes Roost Blvd Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
7:30 a.m. Event Site Opens
9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies
11:30 a.m. Event Ends
