More Than Pink Walk 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV 9 Family Connection and our partners McCoy Federal Credit Union, McDonald’s, Stanley Steemer and The UPS Store invite you to participate in the 2024 Komen Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk on Saturday, March 2nd. Let’s come together to share our stories, support one another, and raise money to save lives.

Your participation helps provide research, ensures all have access to quality screening, diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer, and provides support to everyone, no matter where they are in their breast cancer journey.

Register today: https://secure.info-komen.org/site/TR/RacefortheCure/MoreThanPinkWalk?pg=entry&fr_id=10021

Event Details

When: Saturday, March 12, 2024

Where: Cranes Roost Park

274 Cranes Roost Blvd Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

--

7:30 a.m. Event Site Opens

9:30 a.m. Opening Ceremonies

11:30 a.m. Event Ends













