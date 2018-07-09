0 Hope Now Back 2 School Bash 2018 at the Amway Center

TV 27 Community Connection and our partners, ACR Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Florida Community Bank, Mattress One and The UPS Store are partnering with Hope Now Foundation for the 2018 Back To School Bash. Join us SUNDAY, July 29th from 10am-2pm at the Amway Center.

Children are heading back to school in August and the reality is that many won't have the tools they need.

You can sponsor a student for just $20! Click here to http://www.hopenowinternational.org/donate.cfm

TV 27 Community Connection, our partners and Hope Now Foundation are teaming up for a Back to School Bash to fix the problem, but we need the public’s help to do it.

More than 10,000 Central Florida students showed up last year at the Camping World Stadium, where they received backpacks, haircuts, health screenings and more....at no charge.

If not for the effort by Hope Now Foundation, thousands of Central Florida children would go back to school without the basics to get started, often pushing the burden onto teachers.

"Teachers can spend at least $900 out of their own pockets to go ahead and take care of their children," said Michael Radka of Hope Now International.

The 2018 event is not just about backpacks; there's fun, face painting and performances. There will also be free dental, vision and hearing screenings, as well as free haircuts.

"I think it's awesome what they're doing for the kids, giving to the community," said one parent.

Anyone who wants to help can make a donation online here and Hope Now Foundation will take care of the rest.

The event is crucial in our community so we need the community's support to make sure students have the tools they need to start off a successful school year.

