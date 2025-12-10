Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance crashes, injuring crew, patient, and driver

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County Fire Rescue ambulance was involved in a crash while transporting a patient with lights and sirens on off U.S. 27 and Lucerne Park Road.

The crash, which occurred on Monday, led to both members of the ambulance crew, their patient, and the driver of the other vehicle being transported to a local hospital for injuries.

One member of the ambulance crew was released after treatment, while the other remains in the hospital recovering.

Southbound U.S. 27 was closed for several hours following the crash but has since reopened.

