ORLANDO, Fla. — Ladies, step out with your mother, daughter, sisters and friends to run or walk the Advent-Health Lady Track Shack 5k on Saturday, October 14th in Orlando! Register now and help fund-a-mammo!

Since 1978, thousands of mothers and daughters, sisters and friends have come together at this all-women’s 5k to celebrate women’s health and fundraise to provide early diagnosis for those in need.

Donate or raise money to receive special race number recognition, earn badges and win prizes! Every $25 raised gets you one entry into a prize drawing. Start fundraising! For more information visit https://www.trackshack.com/event/19

