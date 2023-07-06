The Digital Divide Technology Drive Starts Now!

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join 27 Community Connection, our partners and the Aeras Foundation for the Digital Divide Drive. Now through July 23rd, you can donate a gently used laptop, iPad or tablet at any local The UPS Store. Your donated device will be erased, refurbished and updated with the latest software and then donated to a local youth. Your donation will make a long-lasting impact on local students. Many think technology is a luxury but it’s actually a necessity for student’s to be successful in school.

For tips on how to erase the information on your device before you drop it off, click here: https://www.aeras.foundation/erase

For a list of The UPS Store location nearest you, click here: https://www.theupsstore.com/tools/find-a-store

For more about the Aeras Foundation, click here: https://www.aeras.foundation/

If you don’t have a device to donate, you can still help by Texting the word UPS to 407-743-7877.

If you are a company that has multiple devices to donate and would like to schedule a pick up, please email: michelle@aeras.tech

Thank you for your support.

