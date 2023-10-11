ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando Field Day is coming November 2nd to the Dr. Phillips Center lawn. Join 27 Community Connection and our partners ACR Air Conditioning and Refrigeration, Community Legal Services, Farah and Farah, and Universal Roof & Contracting for this action-packed event that reimagines the nostalgia of childhood field days to support City District Main Street. Gather your team and register today at Downtown Orlando Field Day - City District Orlando

We’ve cranked up the fun by infusing classic field day games with a local, Orlando-centric twist. Join in on four epic challenges that’ll transport you back to the days of nostalgic fun. Compete for a chance to win your team the coveted Key to the City in our thrilling Tug of War finale and claim ultimate bragging rights! Downtown Field Day is more than just games; it’s an event that bridges our daytime economy with nighttime entertainment. As the very first adult field day to hit Orlando, every game you conquer helps fuel and support City District programming. It’s a day of laughter, spirited competition, and a strong sense of community that leaves you with unforgettable memories!

