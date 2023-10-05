Franklins Friends 10th Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk-A-Thon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join 27 Community Connection for Franklin’s Friends’ 10th annual HOWL-O-WEEN Dog Walk-a-Thon and Canine Costume Contest Saturday Morning October 21st at Cranes Roost Park at Uptown Altamonte. The event will feature a leisurely dog walk, canine costume contest, adoptable dogs, pet-friendly vendors, raffles and more! All proceeds benefit Franklin’s Friends –whose mission is to support Central Florida animal welfare by awarding grants to local nonprofit and government agencies that are dedicated to Shelter/Rescue, Spay/Neuter, and Community education projects.

Register today https://franklinsfriends.dojiggy.io/c/howloween2023walkers

Cox Media Group