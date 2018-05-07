0 Amazon Prime vs. Walmart price comparison: Which is cheaper?

After Amazon announced that it’s increasing the annual cost of Prime to $119, many people are taking a close look at whether a membership is really worth it.

If free two-day shipping is important to you, it’s also available from other retailers like Walmart and Target.

Both of those Amazon competitors offer free two-day shipping on select items when you spend at least $35 on your order — no membership fee required.

In most cases, Prime doesn’t require you to spend a specific dollar amount to get fast shipping.

I wanted to find out how the prices for Amazon Prime members compare to Walmart.com, so I made a list of items that I’ve bought online in the past and started shopping.

To make this price comparison as fair as possible, I set a few ground rules:

Non-perishable food items and household goods from Prime Pantry were excluded because there are additional shipping charges involved

Amazon prices are for one-time orders only, not Subscribe & Save

Add-on items, which ship free for Prime members on qualifying orders over $25, were included and are highlighted with an asterisk below

Walmart.com prices are for items with free two-day shipping only and exclude pickup discounts

One thing I noticed right away is that Amazon and Walmart are paying close attention to each other’s prices! Check out the comparison to see what I mean…

Amazon Prime vs. Walmart: 2018 price comparison

Item Amazon Prime price Walmart.com price Swiffer Sweeper Dry+Wet Starter Kit $11.97 $11.94 Airborne Vitamin C 1000 mg Immune Support Supplement, Effervescent Formula, Orange, 30 Count $14.99

$14.99

American Tourister Luggage Fieldbrook II 4 Piece Set, Red/Black, One Size $69.99 $69.99 Dove White Beauty Bar with Deep Moisture, 4 oz, 2 Count $3.09* $3.30 Tide PODS Original Scent HE Turbo Laundry Detergent Pacs, 81 Count $19.97 $19.97 Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 55, 3 fl oz $7.09* $7.97 Arm & Hammer Advance White Extreme Whitening Toothpaste, 6 oz Twin Pack $4.55* $5.44 Shark Navigator Lift Away Professional Upright Vacuum $179.99 $179.99 Pantene Pro-V Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo, 25 fl oz $6.99* $5.97 Brita Standard Replacement Filters for Pitchers and Dispensers – BPA Free – 3 Count $14.88 $14.88 Crest 3D White Whitestrips Glamorous White, 14 Treatments $31.55 $34.88 Hamilton Beach Full-Size Durathon Iron, Model# 19800 $23.96 $23.96 Folgers Classic Roast Ground Coffee, Medium Roast, 30.5 Ounce $7.49* $7.48 Brawny Paper Towels, Pick-A-Size, 16 XL Rolls $28.99 $27.97 Canon 8279B004 PG-245 Black Inkjet Print Cartridge $17.99 $17.99 Monopoly Classic Game $14.79 $14.79 Kleenex Ultra Soft & Strong Facial Tissues; 50 Tissues per Cube Box; 4 Pack $5.00* $5.97 Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Colors/Cheddar/Pretzel Baked Snack Crackers Variety Pack 30 Count Box $12.07 $9.98 Auto Drive 3 ft Lightning USB Cable $4.88 $4.88 Frigidaire 70 Pint Dehumidifier FAD704DWD $229.98 $229.98 Total $710.21 $712.32

And the winner is…

With a small sample size of 20 products, Amazon Prime’s prices were cheaper than Walmart.com by just over $2. When I excluded the Amazon add-on items, the difference was just 19 cents.

And notice that half of the items — from laundry detergent to a dehumidifier — had the exact same price!

If you’re a Prime member who doesn’t take advantage of all the entertainment perks, it may be worth doing your own price comparison to determine the true value of free two-day shipping.

