NEVER NEVER NOT EVER publish your birthdate and place of birth online or on social media. Why? That’s 98% of what a crook needs to steal your identity. Also, when you get the ‘magic formula’ investing pitch – know to RUN. No-one legit can promise great results using their strategy – red light / green light investing systems – NO. Don’t ever believe it. DO NOT answer your phone if you don’t know who is calling. If caller ID says your bank or a government agency is calling, don’t answer. Nothing good comes from it.

New hires are being no-shows on day one and don’t think it’s important to let the employer know. Clark’s eldest daughter did new employee orientation at a bank. Every week, new hires would be no-shows without notification. Some of these jobs were executive level. There are multiple reports of this happening in the retail and restaurant industries. Job markets are not always strong. It doesn’t serve you to blow off a job offer. Have the decency to send a thank you note, to communicate, to be respectful, to notify.

Watch the video

Roughly 1 in 3 folks are renters as the market is shifting throughout the country. Apartment overbuilding has resulted in more deals for tenants. Marketwatch reports that – desperate to sell condos or rent apartments, landlords are marketing properties that can be turned into Airbnb rentals. This is different than resort-type condotels – owned hotel rooms that are rented out most of the year. A condo buyer could find themselves surrounded by short-term renters via the developer. This is the opposite of the HOA vs Airbnb conflicts. There’s a lot of shakeout with short term rentals – an area of constant change around the country. Condo buyers and apartment renters be aware of the policies. Know in writing condo/apartment policies or you could find yourself surrounded by transients.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices