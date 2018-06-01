0 14 places where kids eat free (or nearly free)!

It’s no secret that kids are expensive — and keeping them full is one of the biggest costs parents face.

So how about a break every once in a while? If you want to take your family out without busting the budget, here are some restaurants where kids eat free, or close to it!

Important note: Offers may vary by location, so make sure to check with your local establishment for the details.

Places kids can eat for free

1. Freebirds World Burrito

The Austin, Texas-based restaurant with eateries in Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Utah offers a kids eat free meal on Sundays with the purchase of an adult entrée. Locate the nearest Freebirds World Burrito.

2. Firehouse Subs

Firehouse offers a wide variety of hot subs, cold subs, calorie-conscious subs, salads and more. Plus, on top of supporting first responders, the sub shop offers kids a free drink and Rice Krispy Treat! Check your local location for details.

3. Applebee’s

Each Applebee’s franchise determines the details of its kid-friendly discounts and offers — with some offering free kids meals with the purchase of an entree by an adult, while others offer kids menu items for under $1.99. Check your local listings for details and find an Applebee’s near you here.

4. Denny’s

Enjoy breakfast for dinner or a variety of other meals at Denny’s, and if you want to get the best bang for your buck, head there on a Tuesday between 4 and 10 p.m., when your kids eat free! Find a Denny’s in your area here.

5. Ruby Tuesday

Well, this one makes sense… Every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to close, Ruby Tuesday offers free kids meals with the purchase of an adult entree. Find one in your area here.

6. IHOP

Not only has IHOP brought back its all-you-can-eat pancakes deal, but it also offers kids-eat-free deals every day from 4 to 9 p.m. The offer is available at different times at participating locations, so check with your local IHOP ahead of time.

7. Moe’s

Welcome to Moe’s! Each location offers a kids-eat-free deal on a day of its choosing — and you can find a Moe’s near you here.

8. Fuddruckers

Good news: You can go out to eat and save on a night other than Tuesday! On Mondays from 4 to 9 p.m., kids 12 and under eat for just 99 cents! Find a location near you.

9. Steak ‘n Shake

If you’re looking for a deal on the weekend, Steak ‘n Shake offers a free kids meal with every $9 purchase on Saturdays and Sundays.

10. TGI Fridays

Kids eat free on Tuesdays from 3 to 9 p.m. at participating locations! Find a location near you. (Note that this deal is not available in Ohio.)

11. Chompie’s

The Arizona-based deli, bakery and catering service offers a kids-eat-free deal every Tuesday. Find a location near you.

12. O’Charley’s

The popular sitdown chain offers one free kids meal (for those 10 and younger) with the purchase of an adult entree all day every day!

13. Dickie’s Barbecue Pit

The famous BBQ restaurant lets kids eat free on Sundays with a $10 purchase from an adult. The offer is only good for dine-in only and children must be age 12 and under. Find a Dickie’s Barbecue Pit near you.

14. Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen

Not free, but nearly: At Captain D’s if you buy a regular-priced dinner, children can eat for 99 cents. Here’s the closest Captain D’s to you.

