39 companies hiring U.S. veterans right now

    Many U.S. companies have been putting more emphasis on hiring U.S. veterans lately — with some hosting big one-day events and others releasing goals of bringing on thousands of vets within a specific time period.

    T-Mobile is one of the latest to announce its intent to hire 10,000 veterans and military spouses during the next five years. That announcement came as part of the rollout of the mobile carrier’s new cellular plan geared towards military members and their families.

    The T-Mobile ONE Military pricing plan offers our brave men and women in uniform and their families 20% off a first line of service and half off up to five additional voice lines. That’s an annual savings of $665 compared with AT&T’s military discount and a savings of $764 compared to Verizon.

    But back to jobs!

    In fact, the unemployment rate for military veterans has held steady year over year at 3.7%, according to April 2018 numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate is 3.9%, the BLS reports.

    So as a veteran, you’ve got a better chance of being hired than the average citizen off the street. And with more and more companies focusing on hiring vets, there’s an increasing number of opportunities out there — including training programs and all types of jobs in various different industries.

    The top 10 best companies for U.S. veterans

    Each year in the fall, online employment company Monster released its annual ranking of companies that “give back to those who have served by providing best-in-class veteran-oriented recruitment, hiring, and retention programs.”

    “Our annual list of Best Companies for Veterans celebrates companies that are serious about hiring the brave individuals who have served our country,” Jodi Hon, SVP and GM of enterprise business at Monster, said in a statement of the 2017 numbers.

    “We’re gratified to see a continued commitment to veteran hiring across numerous industries. This year’s list shows increased acknowledgement that veterans’ experiences and skills are relevant beyond traditional industries like defense and aerospace, and also desired in transportation logistics, technology, financial services and more.”

    Here’s a look at the most recent top 10 companies for U.S. veterans list, based on data from Monster.

    2017 Rank

    Company

    Industry

    2017: % of
    Vet Hires


    Workforce:
    % Vets
    (Total)

    2016 Vet
    Hires: %
    Retained
    12 Months

    1

    ManTech International

    Technology

    64

    46

    55

    2

    Intelligent Waves

    Technology

    37

    47

    80

    3

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection

    Law enforcement

    31

    29

    87

    4

    Lockheed Martin

    Aerospace

    28

    23

    N/A

    5

    Booz Allen Hamilton

    Consulting

    27

    30

    79.5

    6

    Schneider National

    Transportation Logistics

    22

    28

    N/A

    7

    USAA

    Financial Services

    22

    15

    89

    8

    BAE Systems

    Aerospace

    21

    16.5

    84

    9

    Union Pacific Railroad

    Transportation

    20

    17.5

    61

    10

    Boeing

    Aerospace

    15

    15

    92

    According to Monster, the ranking is based on a variety of information, including:

    • What 2018 recruitment plans the companies had for veterans
    • What percentage of the company’s 2016 hires were veterans
    • What percentage of the total workforce is veterans
    • What the retention rate was for 2016 hires
    • Whether the company has a dedicated veteran recruitment team and whether any of that team is ex-military
    • What kind of special programs it offers for on-boarding, development and retention
    • Whether they accepted military training in place of civilian credentials
    • If the company’s leadership is updated on the value of hiring veterans, military culture and veteran’s issues.

    39 companies hiring U.S. veterans

    Military.com is a great resource for veterans and their families for when it comes to civilian job searching, training, finding the right career and more.

    Here are a few services the site offers:

    • Career mapping – find a job that relates to your military experience.
    • Success stories – read about other veterans thriving at the company.
    • Professional development – learn how you can start a career and not just another job.
    • Military spouses – find a career that allows flexibility.

    Here’s a list of companies currently hiring U.S. veterans now

    Check out this list from Military.com of companies that are currently hiring vets. Just click on the company to learn more and search for available opportunities.

    1. Aerojet Rocketdyne
    2. Altria
    3. American Income Life Insurance Company
    4. Andrews International Government Services
    5. Caesars Entertainment
    6. Chevron
    7. CHS
    8. City National Bank
    9. Computershare
    10. Cupertino Electric
    11. DynCorp International
    12. Esterline
    13. Fairbanks Scales
    14. First Data
    15. Graphic Packaging International
    16. Home Depot
    17. KBR
    18. Leidos
    19. Love’s
    20. ManTech
    21. Naval Nuclear Laboratory
    22. Novo Nordisk
    23. Odyssey Systems
    24. Oldcastle
    25. Paychex
    26. Penske
    27. PepsiCo
    28. Pilot Flying
    29. Sallyport
    30. Schnitzer
    31. Schweitzer Engineering Labs
    32. Sitel
    33. Suburban Propane
    34. T-Mobile
    35. Teradyne
    36. Trumpf
    37. UDR
    38. Verizon
    39. Wells Fargo

