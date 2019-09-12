5 things to know about Amazon Career Day 2019

There’s an Amazon hiring spree in the works. On September 17, Amazon Career Day will hit in six cities and feature informational sessions, recruiters and everything else you need to get hired.

At these hiring events, people can learn about thousands of jobs available at the world’s largest online retailer and how they can get a position with the company.

Amazon Career Day: What you need to know

“These are jobs with highly competitive compensation and full-benefits from day one, as well as training opportunities to gain new skills in high-demand fields such as robotics and machine learning,” says Amazon founder/CEO Jeff Bezos.

Ready to work for Amazon? Here are five things to know.

1. What is Amazon Career Day?

Amazon Career Day is the company’s big push to hire workers before Black Friday and the holidays. The events will feature ways to get on-the-job training and “upskilling” opportunities, according to a news release.

Recruiters will be on hand to answer questions and interact with candidates.

There will also be informational sessions dealing with how to be your own boss by starting your own delivery company and more.

2. When and where is Amazon Career Day?

Amazon Career Day is set for Tuesday, September 17, and will be held at Amazon facilities across America, including tech hubs and fulfillment centers. Here are the six cities where you can attend Amazon Career Day:

Arlington, Virginia

Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas, Texas

Nashville, Tennessee

Seattle, Washington

3. How many jobs will be available?

Amazon says there are more than 30,000 full- and part-time jobs that need to be filled. These jobs are open to anyone willing to learn about opportunities at the company.

4. What kinds of jobs are hiring?

Amazon is looking for all types of skill levels. If you don’t have a degree, no worries: They are hiring people across all education levels, as well.

Many of these are tech, corporate and customer fulfillment roles that are permanent full-time positions. There are also thousands of seasonal positions that need to be filled.

5. How do you apply?

Before you show up at the event, Amazon wants you to register here by selecting a participating city.

If you don’t want to wait for Amazon Career Day, the retailer has plenty of jobs available right now on its website. You can apply for a position by visiting amazon.jobs.

The company has also begun to hire for seasonal positions, many of them paying $15/hour. Apply at amazondelivers.jobs.

The company has a slew of work-from-home jobs available, as well. If that’s your thing, you should check out our Work From Home Guide!

